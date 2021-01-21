Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 954 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $218.51. 3,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,599. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.60. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.20 and a fifty-two week high of $218.61.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

