Elrond (EGLD) Price Reaches $36.32 on Exchanges

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $36.32 or 0.00118253 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $607.21 million and $72.99 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006071 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00022392 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,045,042 coins and its circulating supply is 16,718,721 coins. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

