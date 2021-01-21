Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Trading Down 0.2%

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF)’s share price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.56 and last traded at $2.74. Approximately 225,799 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 297,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Else Nutrition in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF)

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of plant-based food and nutrition products to infant, toddler, children, and adult markets. The company offers baby snacks products; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and disposable sterile nipples (teats); baby formulas; and toddlers/kids nutritional drinks.

