Elysian (ELY) Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 21st. Elysian has a total market capitalization of $49,800.19 and $180,441.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Elysian has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. One Elysian token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00062956 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.83 or 0.00526653 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005980 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00041473 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,252.81 or 0.03978743 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00016972 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Elysian Token Profile

Elysian (CRYPTO:ELY) is a token. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

