Elysian Reaches Market Capitalization of $46,213.00 (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Elysian has a total market capitalization of $46,213.00 and approximately $221,905.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elysian token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Elysian has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00060603 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.55 or 0.00534876 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00040131 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,083.86 or 0.03726905 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00017221 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian is a token. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

