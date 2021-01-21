Emercoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.00 Million (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 21st. Over the last week, Emercoin has traded 31.5% higher against the dollar. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $4.00 million and $48,869.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0854 or 0.00000278 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000120 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 54.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00044812 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Dark.Build (DARK) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00047732 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 46,836,080 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com

Buying and Selling Emercoin

Emercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

