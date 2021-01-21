Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Trading Up 10.2%

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN)’s stock price was up 10.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.19. Approximately 1,804,331 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 189% from the average daily volume of 624,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.97.

Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative return on equity of 14.75% and a negative net margin of 66.45%.

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

