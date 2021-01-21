Empty Set Dollar Price Tops $0.40 (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Empty Set Dollar token can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 33.3% against the dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $187.18 million and $3.72 million worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00052074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00126104 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00292022 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00071500 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00072728 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 469,077,280 tokens. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars.

