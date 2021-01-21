Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.64

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.64 and traded as high as $5.98. Enable Midstream Partners shares last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 1,190,776 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.80.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.64 and a beta of 2.66.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENBL. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 46.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $84,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $120,000. 10.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL)

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

