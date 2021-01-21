Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $87.38

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $87.38 and last traded at $87.27, with a volume of 6087 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.63.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded Encompass Health to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 5.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

