Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.18

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.18 and traded as high as $26.14. Endesa shares last traded at $26.14, with a volume of 84 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Endesa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endesa has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.88 and its 200 day moving average is $25.18.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2019, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,500 square kilometers.

