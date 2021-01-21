Endor Protocol (EDR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $11.04 Million

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $13.30 million and $11.04 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Endor Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $98.27 or 0.00309388 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00031535 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003658 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 100.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $415.59 or 0.01308392 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000047 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,282,180 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

