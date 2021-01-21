Energean plc (ENOG.L) (LON:ENOG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $930.00

Energean plc (ENOG.L) (LON:ENOG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 930 ($12.15) and last traded at GBX 869.10 ($11.35), with a volume of 109964 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 890 ($11.63).

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Energean plc (ENOG.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 865 ($11.30) price target for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 760.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 626.88.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Greece, Israel, Montenegro, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in 18 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

