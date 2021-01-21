Energi Reaches Market Capitalization of $59.12 Million (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $1.60 or 0.00004949 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Energi has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $59.12 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00116501 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006408 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00023503 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 37,013,151 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

Energi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

