Energo (TSL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $153,133.80

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 21st. In the last week, Energo has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. One Energo token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Energo has a market capitalization of $153,133.80 and approximately $2,431.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00062043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.68 or 0.00568841 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005884 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00042392 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,188.73 or 0.03893357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00016780 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00013618 BTC.

About Energo

TSL is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com . Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Energo Token Trading

Energo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

