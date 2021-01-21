Energo (TSL) Price Up 0.2% This Week

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One Energo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energo has a total market capitalization of $137,844.61 and $1,568.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Energo has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Energo Profile

Energo (TSL) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Energo Token Trading

Energo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

