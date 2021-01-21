EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Hits New 1-Year High at $92.28

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $92.28 and last traded at $92.09, with a volume of 16621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.96.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENS. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. EnerSys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Get EnerSys alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.31 and a 200-day moving average of $75.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $708.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. EnerSys’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in EnerSys by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 939,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,020,000 after purchasing an additional 38,147 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EnerSys during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,996,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in EnerSys during the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in EnerSys by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.