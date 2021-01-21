ENI (NYSE:E) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ENI (NYSE:E) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

E has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of ENI from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get ENI alerts:

Shares of E stock opened at $21.69 on Thursday. ENI has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $30.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.65. The company has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.06.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ENI had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ENI will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in E. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 267,714 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ENI by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,649 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ENI by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ENI by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.