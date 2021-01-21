Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) Given a €8.60 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) has been given a €8.60 ($10.12) target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ENI. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €9.25 ($10.88).

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) stock opened at €8.89 ($10.46) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €8.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of €7.88. Eni S.p.A. has a fifty-two week low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a fifty-two week high of €13.97 ($16.44). The firm has a market cap of $31.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.49.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

