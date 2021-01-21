Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Stock Price Down 7%

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)’s stock price fell 7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $1.99. 806,309 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,687,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.99.

Get Enservco alerts:

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enservco stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 465,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.85% of Enservco at the end of the most recent quarter. 57.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enservco Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Production Services and Completion Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.