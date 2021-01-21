EnterCoin Price Up 3.9% Over Last Week (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 26.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 21st. One EnterCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EnterCoin has a market capitalization of $65,388.51 and approximately $12.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EnterCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00060859 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.78 or 0.00529900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005566 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00039774 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,109.29 or 0.03773261 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00017080 BTC.

About EnterCoin

EnterCoin (ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

EnterCoin Coin Trading

EnterCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EnterCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EnterCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.