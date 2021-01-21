Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) rose 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.44 and last traded at $4.13. Approximately 3,225,594 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,696,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

ETM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Entercom Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $569.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.90.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $268.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.00 million. Entercom Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Entercom Communications Corp. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Entercom Communications news, Chairman Joseph M. Field sold 1,000,000 shares of Entercom Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total value of $2,570,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 389,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 63.4% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 9.7% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 99,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 8,852 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 155.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 13,267 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 6.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 276,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 16,044 shares during the period. 46.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of April 23, 2020, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

