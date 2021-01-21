Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) CFO Andrew S. Marsh Sells 4,000 Shares

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
ETR traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.67. 1,170,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,948. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $135.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.60.
Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.57.
Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.
