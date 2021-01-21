Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) CFO Andrew S. Marsh Sells 4,000 Shares

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ETR traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.67. 1,170,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,948. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $135.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.60.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETR. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 333.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.57.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

