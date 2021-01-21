Enwell Energy plc (ENW.L) (LON:ENW) Shares Gap Up to $23.25

Enwell Energy plc (ENW.L) (LON:ENW)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.25, but opened at $24.50. Enwell Energy plc (ENW.L) shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 50,337 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £70.54 million and a PE ratio of 21.14. The company has a quick ratio of 10.26, a current ratio of 11.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 23.88.

About Enwell Energy plc (ENW.L) (LON:ENW)

Enwell Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in Ukraine. The company owns and operates a 100% production license in three gas and condensate fields in the Poltava region comprising the Mekhediviska-Golotvschinska and Svyrydivske fields, as well as the Vasyschevskoye field located in the Kharkiv region.

