EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Trading Down 8.6%

Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $54.97 and last traded at $55.03. Approximately 8,520,966 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 5,021,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.20.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.82 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 17,860 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.2% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 30,688 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.