Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Stock Price Down 6%

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)’s stock price traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.60 and last traded at $24.95. 838,525 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,751,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.55.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evermore Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,164,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,873,000. Finally, Investment House LLC bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.