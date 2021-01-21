EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) SVP Sergey Yezhkov Sells 3,500 Shares

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.53, for a total value of $1,261,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,211 shares in the company, valued at $4,041,901.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sergey Yezhkov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 31st, Sergey Yezhkov sold 1,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.23, for a total value of $360,230.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, Sergey Yezhkov sold 4,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.94, for a total value of $1,407,760.00.

Shares of EPAM traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $363.26. The stock had a trading volume of 303,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,474. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.00. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.97 and a twelve month high of $369.51. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EPAM. Bank of America upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $390.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

