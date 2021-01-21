EPE Special Opportunities Limited (ESO.L) (LON:ESO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $280.00

EPE Special Opportunities Limited (ESO.L) (LON:ESO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 280 ($3.66) and last traded at GBX 280 ($3.66), with a volume of 1850 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 270 ($3.53).

The company has a current ratio of 34.82, a quick ratio of 34.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 267.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 222.18. The company has a market capitalization of £90.02 million and a P/E ratio of 4.58.

EPE Special Opportunities Limited (ESO.L) Company Profile (LON:ESO)

EPE Special Opportunities plc specializes in middle market, growth capital, distressed, pre-IPO, special situations, turnaround, PIPES, and buyouts. It also does secondary direct and secondary indirect investing. The fund typically invests in consumer and retail, financial services, manufacturing, media and support services sectors including education, healthcare and social housing.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for EPE Special Opportunities Limited (ESO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPE Special Opportunities Limited (ESO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.