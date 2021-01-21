Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Shares Down 7%

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)’s stock price was down 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.39 and last traded at $11.39. Approximately 718,359 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 796,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EPZM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Epizyme from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Epizyme from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.70. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.76.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 83.45% and a negative net margin of 1,899.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carl Goldfischer bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $60,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 2,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $34,147.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,245.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Epizyme during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 542.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Epizyme during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Epizyme during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Epizyme during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

About Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

