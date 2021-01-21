EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,929 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.07% of EPR Properties worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPR. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties stock opened at $36.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.42 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.72. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $73.59.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($1.48). The company had revenue of $63.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.82 million. EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

