EPR Properties Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,732 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,721% compared to the typical volume of 150 put options.

NYSE EPR opened at $36.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.42 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.31 and a 200-day moving average of $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $73.59.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($1.48). The firm had revenue of $63.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.82 million. EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 17.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 183.7% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 135.5% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 50.9% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. EPR Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

