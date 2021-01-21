Equal Trading Down 13.8% Over Last 7 Days (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Equal token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Equal has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. Equal has a total market capitalization of $51,808.55 and $9,244.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00061207 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $174.81 or 0.00536914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005765 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00041693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,248.28 or 0.03833983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00016367 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Equal Profile

Equal (EQL) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,274,650 tokens. Equal’s official website is equal.tech . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken

Buying and Selling Equal

Equal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

