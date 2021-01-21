Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,731 shares during the period. Equinix accounts for approximately 3.2% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Equinix worth $168,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Equinix in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX traded down $4.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $723.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $64.47 billion, a PE ratio of 142.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $477.87 and a twelve month high of $839.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $698.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $745.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.57, for a total transaction of $152,514.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.17, for a total value of $7,901,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,691,906.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,386 shares of company stock valued at $21,065,371 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $670.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Mizuho began coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $835.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.45.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.