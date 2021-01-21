Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Lowered to Hold at Santander

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EQNR has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Societe Generale cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. CSFB reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of EQNR opened at $19.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.67 billion, a PE ratio of -19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.60.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 5.9% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,496,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,336,000 after purchasing an additional 363,632 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 70.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,619,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,973 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth approximately $64,738,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth approximately $16,664,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 38.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 969,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,627,000 after acquiring an additional 268,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

