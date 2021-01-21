Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $101.73

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.73 and traded as high as $110.42. Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) shares last traded at $109.09, with a volume of 17,100 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EQB shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$94.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$98.00 price target on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$89.75 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$97.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$97.63.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$101.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$85.98. The stock has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07.

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.02 by C$1.28. The firm had revenue of C$180.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$133.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equitable Group Inc. will post 14.1099996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO)’s payout ratio is 12.14%.

In other Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) news, Director Brian Leland sold 1,390 shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.37, for a total value of C$129,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 459 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$42,856.83. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 5,700 shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.91, for a total value of C$540,987.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,231,875.32. Insiders sold a total of 20,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,007,394 in the last three months.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), and institutional deposit notes.

