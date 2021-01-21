Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Comerica Incorporated’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comerica in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Comerica’s FY2022 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share.

CMA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Compass Point downgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.53.

Shares of CMA opened at $63.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.82 and its 200-day moving average is $45.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $80,535.00. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 454,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,386,000 after purchasing an additional 54,312 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 48.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Comerica by 201.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Comerica by 91.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 18,487 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Comerica by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

