Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Heartland Express, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Heartland Express in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Heartland Express’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $155.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Heartland Express’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays upgraded Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Shares of Heartland Express stock opened at $19.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average is $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.54. Heartland Express has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $22.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Heartland Express by 133.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 18,295.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Heartland Express during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Heartland Express during the third quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 7.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 57.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James G. Pratt acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $188,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,530. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

