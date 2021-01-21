Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Pan American Silver Corp.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pan American Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $300.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PAAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pan American Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.68.

NASDAQ PAAS opened at $31.82 on Thursday. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $40.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.66 and a 200-day moving average of $33.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 109.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Pan American Silver by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pan American Silver by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Pan American Silver by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, III Capital Management raised its position in Pan American Silver by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. III Capital Management now owns 66,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

