Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO)’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Cormark analyst B. Watson expects that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $2.30 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Get Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) alerts:

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$74.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$66.33 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.30 to C$1.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.60 to C$1.90 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.55.

Shares of TSE:TCW opened at C$1.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.24. Trican Well Service Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$464.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

In other news, insider Clarke Inc. sold 298,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total transaction of C$477,920.00.

About Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Recommended Story: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.