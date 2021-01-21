Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Kite Realty Group Trust’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.30. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KRG. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

KRG stock opened at $16.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 242.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average is $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $18.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 18,089 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $239,498.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,427.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,277,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,534,000 after buying an additional 512,812 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,195.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,055,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,088,000 after buying an additional 1,896,793 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 678,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 118,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 622,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 74,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 405,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 55,106 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

