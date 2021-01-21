Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for January, 21st (AYRSF, CNS, DHI, FB, IBIO, INE, MTH, PHM, TMHC, TPH)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, January 21st:

Pi Financial started coverage on shares of Ayr Strategies (OTCMKTS:AYRSF). The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Sidoti started coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). Piper Sandler issued a neutral rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE). They issued a neutral rating and a C$32.00 target price on the stock.

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH). Janney Montgomery Scott issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM). Janney Montgomery Scott issued a buy rating on the stock.

Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

