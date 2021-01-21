Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 21st (ABSSF, AOCIF, BIREF, BRLXF, CNE, IAG, IBST, INGXF, LIMAF, MRETF)

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, January 21st:

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $23.75. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $32.50 to $35.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $2.50 to $3.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $3.00 to $3.25. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $3.25 to $3.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $46.25 to $59.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) (LON:CNE) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 210 ($2.74). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.75 to $7.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ibstock plc (IBST.L) (LON:IBST) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 225 ($2.94). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $25.25 to $32.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $80.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $19.00 to $19.50. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) was given a $40.00 target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from $72.00 to $69.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $3.75 to $3.25. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $78.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.