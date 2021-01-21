Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 21st (ABSSF, AOCIF, BIREF, BRLXF, CNE, IAG, IBST, INGXF, LIMAF, MRETF)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, January 21st:

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $23.75. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get AirBoss of America Corp alerts:

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $32.50 to $35.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF)

had its price target raised by TD Securities from $2.50 to $3.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $3.00 to $3.25. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $3.25 to $3.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $46.25 to $59.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) (LON:CNE) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 210 ($2.74). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.75 to $7.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ibstock plc (IBST.L) (LON:IBST) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 225 ($2.94). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $25.25 to $32.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $80.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $19.00 to $19.50. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) was given a $40.00 target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from $72.00 to $69.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $3.75 to $3.25. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $78.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.