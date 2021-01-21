Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 21st (AGFMF, AMBA, AMZN, BIREF, BKNG, BOSS, CFG, CMCO, CPE, DCP)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, January 21st:

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its target price raised by Desjardins from $7.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $118.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $2.75 to $3.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $2.75 to $2.85. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price raised by Truist from $2,120.00 to $2,480.00.

Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) was given a €21.00 ($24.71) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price boosted by Argus from $34.00 to $47.00.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) had its price target increased by Colliers Securities from $42.00 to $49.00.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $6.00 to $16.00.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) had its target price boosted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $16.00 to $23.00.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $23.00 to $16.00.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $388.00 to $400.00.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $0.90 to $1.10. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price increased by Truist from $145.00 to $154.00.

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $0.40 to $0.55. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $110.00 to $140.00.

IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$5.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $13.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Aurubis AG (NDA.F) (ETR:NDA) was given a €80.00 ($94.12) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $4.00 to $5.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price target boosted by Truist from $11.00 to $25.00.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $21.00 to $30.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) had its target price boosted by Truist from $68.00 to $81.00.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target raised by Tudor Pickering to C$40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity to C$66.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $83.00.

Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) was given a €24.00 ($28.24) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $35.00 to $55.00.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price target raised by Truist from $25.00 to $37.00.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $168.00 to $175.00.

Uranium Royalty (OTCMKTS:URCCF) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $1.60 to $1.80. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) had its target price raised by Roth Capital from $13.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price raised by Argus from $40.00 to $56.00.

