Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 21st (AGFMF, AMBA, AMZN, BIREF, BKNG, BOSS, CFG, CMCO, CPE, DCP)

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2021


Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, January 21st:

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its target price raised by Desjardins from $7.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $118.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $2.75 to $3.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $2.75 to $2.85. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price raised by Truist from $2,120.00 to $2,480.00.

Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) was given a €21.00 ($24.71) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price boosted by Argus from $34.00 to $47.00.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) had its price target increased by Colliers Securities from $42.00 to $49.00.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $6.00 to $16.00.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) had its target price boosted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $16.00 to $23.00.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $23.00 to $16.00.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $388.00 to $400.00.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $0.90 to $1.10. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price increased by Truist from $145.00 to $154.00.

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $0.40 to $0.55. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $110.00 to $140.00.

IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$5.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $13.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Aurubis AG (NDA.F) (ETR:NDA) was given a €80.00 ($94.12) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $4.00 to $5.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price target boosted by Truist from $11.00 to $25.00.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $11.00 to $25.00.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $21.00 to $30.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) had its target price boosted by Truist from $68.00 to $81.00.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target raised by Tudor Pickering to C$40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity to C$66.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $83.00.

Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) was given a €24.00 ($28.24) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $35.00 to $55.00.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price target raised by Truist from $25.00 to $37.00.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $168.00 to $175.00.

Uranium Royalty (OTCMKTS:URCCF) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $1.60 to $1.80. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) had its target price raised by Roth Capital from $13.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price raised by Argus from $40.00 to $56.00.

