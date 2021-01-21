Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for January, 21st (ADCT, ADVOF, CHEOY, CSLLY, GMBXF, RMSYF, SVKEF, USNZY, WTKWY, WTT)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, January 21st:

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ADC Therapeutics SA is a late clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company. It engages in development and commercialization of antibody drug conjugates for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. ADC Therapeutics SA is based in LAUSANNE, Switzerland. “

ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY)

was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) was upgraded by analysts at Itau BBA Securities from an underperform rating to an outperform rating.

Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a reduce rating to a hold rating.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) was upgraded by analysts at Bradesco Corretora from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $96.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “WOLTERS KLUWER is a leading global information services and publishing company. The company provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors. Wolters Kluwer maintains operations in over 33 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific and employs approximately 19,500 people worldwide. Wolters Kluwer is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Its shares are quoted on the Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. “

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $55.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of WWE have underperformed the industry in the past six months. While the company continued with its earnings beat streak in third-quarter 2020, the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second quarter in row. COVID-19 crisis and related government mandates to cancel, postpone or relocate live events since mid-March have hurt the company’s business. Management also cautioned about incremental expenses and soft OIBDA performance in the final quarter. Nonetheless, the company has been undertaking steps to address pandemic-related challenges. WWE’s focus on original content, driving subscriber count, raising content rights fees and monetization of video content bode well. Markedly, both top and bottom-line grew year over year. We note that both Media and Consumer Products divisions recorded higher revenues.”

