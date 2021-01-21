ERC20 Price Down 12.1% Over Last Week (ERC20)

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 21st. In the last week, ERC20 has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $12.29 million and $45,479.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00061737 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.99 or 0.00523012 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005750 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00040703 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,212.31 or 0.03796915 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00016534 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,126,570,972 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is belance.io . ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here

