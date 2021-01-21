Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ESNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Essent Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Essent Group from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Essent Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Get Essent Group alerts:

In related news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $238,142.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,053,311.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 14,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $656,003.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,664,400.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,820 shares of company stock worth $1,309,743. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 13.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 236,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,745,000 after buying an additional 27,483 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 330,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,239,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the third quarter worth about $7,893,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 142.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 239.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $48.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.34. Essent Group has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $52.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.27.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.48 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 46.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essent Group will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.