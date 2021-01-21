Essentia (ESS) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. In the last seven days, Essentia has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One Essentia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Essentia has a total market cap of $307,893.11 and approximately $9,016.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Essentia Token Profile

Essentia (CRYPTO:ESS) is a token. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 975,944,706 tokens. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . Essentia’s official website is essentia.one . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Essentia Token Trading

Essentia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

