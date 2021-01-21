Essential Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.17

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and traded as high as $0.23. Essential Energy Services shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 47,000 shares changing hands.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Essential Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.13.

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion and stimulation, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

