Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Trading Up 5.7%

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)’s stock price was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.86 and last traded at $50.88. Approximately 282,765 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 143,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.12.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ESTA shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Establishment Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.27.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 49.51% and a negative net margin of 46.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Santos Salvador Dada sold 4,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $134,081.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,008.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 17,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $473,172.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,083,181.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,258 shares of company stock worth $3,218,261. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Establishment Labs by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Establishment Labs by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Establishment Labs by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Establishment Labs by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

