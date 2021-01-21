ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Acquired by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HACK. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 32.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 487.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management LLC increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 112.1% in the third quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HACK traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.14. 3,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,438. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.50 and its 200-day moving average is $49.84. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $61.89.

